Shapiro’s proposed Pa. State Police fund saves road dollars but raises accountability concerns

Instead, by law, a set amount of tax revenue would automatically be allocated to it each year without debate.

“The pledge I’ve made to our state troopers is that that money would be set aside and walled off only for law enforcement, meaning it couldn’t be used for any other purpose,” Shapiro said recently in Erie. “We’ve got to make sure those dollars first go to meeting our law enforcement needs.”

Shapiro’s plan has the support of legislative Democrats, who see another possible upside: Creating such an account would mean the legislature and Shapiro would need to pass a law, which could also include provisions like a long-sought requirement for state and local police to collect racial data from traffic stops. As Spotlight PA previously reported, State Police stopped collecting such data for nearly a decade, leaving observers unable to check for racial bias.

State Rep. Donna Bullock (D., Philadelphia), chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, said such a requirement, crafted in partnership with State Police, is an option.

“We’ve seen more progress when we’ve worked together as opposed to using threats of the purse,” Bullock said.

But some GOP lawmakers have criticized the effort to create a State Police fund, arguing this style of “autopilot” budgeting makes state finances less flexible and more opaque.

A so-called special fund like the one Shapiro is proposing is far from a novel idea. Past legislatures have created more than 150 similar accounts, which are financed through taxes, fines, or fees. That money is then channeled to specific uses, such as providing grants to drain mine runoff or funding operating budgets for state regulatory agencies.

On average, these funds account for about three in every 10 state dollars spent every year. Last year, they amounted to more than $20 billion.

Shapiro and the plan’s supporters, including the state troopers union, argue that a dedicated revenue stream will keep State Police funding stable. Policy analysts have noted that the certainty of such funding models has drawn states to increasingly turn to dedicated funds to pay for public programs.

A 2019 report by the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, looked at six states’ budgeting and found that the amount of restricted state spending increased from 2000 to 2015.

The report also noted one of the biggest drawbacks to this budgeting technique: It essentially privileges restricted funds over other spending priorities.

“Considered in isolation, each tax or spending restriction may have some merit by locking in important commitments,” the report said. “But together, they create a block of preexisting priorities against which residual options, those that lack such protections, must compete.”

GOP legislators have echoed this concern, arguing the use of restricted funds allows for less legislative oversight year over year while reducing the amount of flexible money lawmakers have to set their priorities.

“At what point do we just say, ‘All right, we’re done appropriating … We’ll just put it all on autopilot. Human services get 40% of the budget, education gets 40% of the budget, the rest of you fight over the 20%,’” state Rep. Seth Grove (R., York), the ranking Republican of his chamber’s Appropriations Committee, said during a news briefing in March. “And I don’t think that’s the trajectory we want to go.”

Pennsylvania has used its gas tax to fund State Police for decades. But a big gas tax hike in 2013 — approved by former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett as a way to increase funding for repairs to the state’s crumbling infrastructure — spotlighted those growing transfers as a barrier to the commonwealth catching up on decades of deferred maintenance.

The General Assembly placed a cap on the amount of Motor License Fund money that can be used annually to fund State Police in 2016, aiming to get it to $500 million by 2026. While the legislature has hit that number, it has struggled to further cut the transfers despite proposals from lawmakers in both major parties.

Shapiro’s predecessor, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, wanted to free up the road and bridge money by replacing it with a fee on every municipality that didn’t have its own police department and relied solely on State Police.

However, Republicans, who then controlled both chambers of the General Assembly, repeatedly rejected that plan, arguing it forced rural townships and boroughs to effectively be taxed twice for State Police coverage.