Pa. GOP seeks May vote on Dem vacancies in state House power struggle

The Pennsylvania House’s Republican leader on Thursday submitted paperwork seeking to wait until the May primary before holding special elections in two vacant districts, the latest move in a power struggle over control of the nearly evenly divided chamber.

Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County sent Allegheny County and the Department of State “writs of election” for Pittsburgh-area seats that became empty last week when Democrats who won reelection resigned after also being elected to Congress and as lieutenant governor.

Cutler had previously also put in a writ of election to hold a Feb. 7 vote for the House’s third open seat in another Allegheny County district. It became vacant because the incumbent, Rep. Tony DeLuca, died of cancer a month before voters returned him to the Legislature in November.