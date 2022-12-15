Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania lawmakers agree on one thing: the commonwealth needs to rewrite its election laws.

Then, the disagreements start.

In the two years since the 2020 election exposed gaps in the state’s voting law, the then-GOP-controlled House and Senate have been almost completely deadlocked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over which changes to make.

But that dynamic could shift in the upcoming session, as Democrats have flipped the Pennsylvania House (albeit tenuously) and will maintain control of the governor’s mansion, giving Democrats more leverage to advance a policy agenda. And lawmakers, lobbyists, and voting advocates are lining up with their lists of priorities.

Their main takeaway? Neither party is going to get everything they want, but there’s room to cut some kind of a deal.

But that will require lawmakers to “see that voters voted against theatrics in this past election” and try to accomplish something rather than engage in partisan bickering, said Kadida Kenner of voting rights group New Pennsylvania Project.

Some of lawmakers’ big goals aren’t that controversial. Asked for a top priority during a celebratory press conference the day after Election Day, top House Democrat Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery) said the chamber’s focus would be on giving counties time before Election Day to process mail-in votes.

“Those who have wanted to sow division and doubt in the integrity of our elections have blocked the most simple election reform we can do,” Bradford said. “Let’s pass that in a bipartisan way. God knows, we could pass it with 200 votes. Let’s get that done on day one.”

Pre-canvassing, as the process is known, has garnered bipartisan support from county officials. But 2021 legislation to allow it died after Republicans paired the provision with new voter ID requirements and stricter registration and mail ballot application deadlines. Wolf, citing those measures, vetoed the bill.

Under current state law, Pennsylvanians must show ID the first time they vote at a new polling place, though it does not have to be a photo ID. They also must provide a state ID number, or their Social Security number and a signature, in order to vote by mail.

Expanding the current requirements to showing some form of ID every time someone votes in person, as is favored by Republicans, may not be the poison pill it once was. Democrats, and most importantly incoming Gov. Josh Shapiro, have recently said they are open to the proposal.

A spokesperson for Shapiro’s transition team did not answer specific questions from Votebeat and Spotlight PA last week about his stance on new voter ID requirements or his other voting priorities, though during the campaign he released a detailed list of policy proposals.

“The Governor-Elect will work with anyone to get things done for Pennsylvania, and he is willing to sit down with colleagues from both sides of the aisle to discuss ways to strengthen our democracy and protect the right to vote, so long as they are acting in good faith and working to expand access to the ballot box,” spokesman Manuel Bonder said, adding that any effort to restrict voting rights would be “dead on arrival.”