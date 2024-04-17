Pa. election 2024: What the latest fundraising reports tell us about the attorney general race

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The five Democrats running to be Pennsylvania’s attorney general raised almost $1.2 million in the weeks leading up to the April 23 primary, mostly from Philadelphia trade unions, lawyers, elected officials, and other monied interests based in the city.

In the two-way Republican race, the party-backed candidate outraised his opponent while getting a major spending boost from a conservative political group backed by Pennsylvania’s wealthiest man, Jeff Yass.

Though all of Pennsylvania’s row offices — attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer — are on the ballot this year, the attorney general race is the only one without an incumbent (Democrat Michelle Henry declined to run) and the most crowded.

The attorney general serves as Pennsylvania’s lawyer, defending the state in court and prosecuting a range of cases from public corruption to illegal firearms to unfair business practices. In recent years, the office has defended the results of the 2020 presidential election, investigated the Catholic Church for child sex abuse, and sought millions in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies that contributed to the opioid crisis.

The position has also been a launch pad for politicians seeking higher office, with two of the state’s last three governors serving as attorney general before their election to the executive branch.

The office has been under Democratic control since 2013 — save for a brief period in 2016 — and winning it back is a major priority for Republicans. The party’s establishment has coalesced behind York County Attorney General Dave Sunday instead of state Rep. Craig Williams of Delaware County.

The five Democrats seeking the office are former Philadelphia chief public defender Keir Bradford-Grey, former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Kahn, state Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Fundraising by the Democratic field is roughly on par with that of the 2016 primary. That year, then-Montgomery County Commissioner Josh Shapiro won the nod in a three-way race.

Solomon, a state representative from Philadelphia, continued to lead the field financially, raising $363,000 between March 5 and April 8, on top of the $1.1 million he raised over the past year.

That includes $25,000 from a PAC associated with skill games producers and operators, $15,000 from former state Sen. Constance WIlliams, and $10,000 from Amir Goldman, founder of Susquehanna Growth Equity. (The firm is an offshoot of Susquehanna International Group, co-founded by Yass.)

Solomon’s campaign spent just over $1 million of the $1.5 million it had available. It paid a little under $1 million to Grassroots Media LLC, a Bala Cynwyd-based public relations firm, for media buys in TV and digital.

Stollsteimer, the district attorney in Delaware County, raised around $352,000 during the five-week cycle, mostly from unions representing the construction trades, including $50,000 from Philadelphia’s IBEW Local 98 and $25,000 each from the city’s bricklayers and steamfitters unions.

He also received $20,000 from a PAC associated with the Philadelphia injury law firm Pond Lehocky.

Stollsteimer’s campaign spent $637,000 during that same period, much of it to pay the Chicago public relations firm SP Media Group for consulting and TV buys.