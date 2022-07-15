Pa. court system says it’s not responsible for county judges banning opioid addiction medication

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A fight between the U.S. Department of Justice and leaders of Pennsylvania’s court system is playing out in federal court — and the outcome could have major implications for people who experience opioid addiction and face criminal charges.

The federal agency sued the Pennsylvania court system in February, alleging that it discriminated against people with opioid use disorder. The Justice Department found that several county courts in the state system banned or limited the use of medication prescribed to treat addiction.

It’s now arguing that the entire court system is responsible, as Pennsylvania’s constitution gives the state Supreme Court “general supervisory and administrative authority over all the courts and justices of the peace.”

Attorneys for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and its administrative arm are trying to convince a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit. They argue that the court system does not have a “top-down” leadership structure like a corporation, but is instead made up of many parts each with their own responsibilities.

Here’s what you need to know about the case.

What are medications for opioid use disorder?

Three drugs — methadone, buprenorphine, and extended-release naltrexone — are approved by the federal government to treat opioid use disorder. All three are effective and save lives, according to a 2019 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For people with opioid use disorder, buprenorphine and methadone can reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings without causing a euphoric high, according to a report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a federal agency. The medications allow patients to “function normally, attend school or work, and participate in other forms of treatment,” the report says.

The third drug, naltrexone, works to block the euphoric effects of opioid drugs, and the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has found there is “no abuse and diversion potential with naltrexone.”

What does the Department of Justice allege?

The lawsuit focuses on people who are under a judge’s supervision.

The Department of Justice’s core argument is that people with opioid use disorder should have an equal opportunity to benefit from programs that serve as an alternative to incarceration — and creating unnecessary barriers to those programs is a violation of their rights under federal law.

The Justice Department began investigating Pennsylvania’s court system after receiving complaints about an opioid use disorder medication ban in Jefferson County in 2018. The ban caused “significant harm” to at least two people, the federal agency wrote in a letter of findings, which was publicly released in February.

The same letter alleged that both Jefferson and Northumberland Counties violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it identified six other counties it said have or had problematic policies for treatment court programs that serve as an alternative to incarceration.

In that February letter, the Department of Justice urged the statewide court system to make several changes — and it filed the federal lawsuit later that month when it wasn’t satisfied with the court system’s response.