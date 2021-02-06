Pa. coronavirus update: More vaccines on the way, says state health official

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin provided an update on COVID-19 vaccination in Pennsylvania during a briefing on Friday.

Mauldin reported that 1,164,600 doses have been administered to 918,210 individuals, with 246,390 people receiving both doses of the vaccine. Mauldin said the numbers may be higher due to a lag in reporting.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is working directly with the federal government to procure vaccine and operates its own vaccination facilities.

Mauldin also reported that the state has been allocated 166,375 doses this week to give people their first dose, and 139,875 for second doses.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that some counties received fewer vaccines than expected from the state. Mauldin said she understands the frustrations, but state officials are working to distribute the vaccine to all 66 counties.

“As the supply goes up those numbers will continue to go up as well,” said Mauldin. “We have to distribute equitably across the state. And so unfortunately when we do that some of the supply goes down in other areas.”

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.