Pa. coronavirus update: Montco cases on the decline, vaccine clinic locations shuffle

93% of Montco residents over 65 have at least one shot

Although there is still a ways to go from the ideal 5% threshold, county leaders believe they can get there, especially if they continue their vaccination effort, which has led to 93% of residents age 65 and over receiving at least one vaccine.

“So that is fantastic news. It means that the most vulnerable individuals in our community are well on their way to a high degree of safety,” Arkoosh said.

More than 60% of residents age 16 and over have received at least one vaccine.

Montco vaccine clinics changing locations

With the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine no longer on pause, Montgomery County has also added another site to its immunization tool belt.

The new walk-up clinic at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Norristown, which opened Wednesday, is offering the J&J shot Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to stop by.

Additionally, staff from Accion Comunal Latinoamericana de Montgomery County (ACLAMO) will be on site to provide Spanish interpretation on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Both Commissioner Arkoosh and Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr. got their jabs during the opening day at the new clinic “to show how confident” they are in the recently paused vaccine. The county’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as soon as people.

“Our vaccine clinics are now offering appointments into May, and anyone who books with us will have the ability to choose their clinic location, the date and time of their appointment, and which vaccine they receive,” Arkoosh said.

In addition to the new walk-up site in Norristown, the county is changing the locations of two other clinics.

Starting Monday, May 3, the site at Norristown Area High School will move to the former JC Penney store in King of Prussia, and the site at Montgomery County Community College will move to the Montgomery Mall in North Wales.

County officials are asking people to double check their appointment locations because existing appointments will be moved to the new sites.

And as a reminder, the county wants residents to know that free transportation is available for all vaccine appointments. Just call the county’s COVID-19 hotline number at 833-875-3967 and they will assist you with it. Vaccine appointments can also be made online here.