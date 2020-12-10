Pa. coronavirus update: Cases remain high as rumors swirl over holiday restrictions

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Rates of new COVID-19 cases remain high in Pennsylvania. As of noon on Thursday, the state Department of Health has announced 11,972 new positive diagnoses in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 5,892 people are hospitalized with the disease, most over the age of 65. Of those people, 1,191 are intensive care. An updated death count is not yet available for Thursday, but as of Wednesday night, 248 new deaths due to the virus had been reported.

Average numbers of hospitalized patients have increased sharply in recent months. Since the end of September, the state reports that its 14-day moving average of hospitalizations has increased by almost 4,400.

The sustained high rate of cases comes as state officials deal with Gov. Tom Wolf’s positive coronavirus diagnosis Wednesday — Wolf, 72, said he is asymptomatic and quarantining — and debate new coronavirus restrictions ahead of the winter holiday season.

Rumors about additional possible restrictions have circulated for days, with GOP officials saying they anticipate some kind of rule aimed at limiting indoor gatherings for the holidays — though the administration hasn’t confirmed any specifics, and enforcement of its coronavirus mitigation rules has generally been minimal.