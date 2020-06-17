Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, June 17, the state of Pennsylvania has recorded 79,818 COVID-19 cases and 6,319 COVID-related deaths.

Pa. Health Dept. asks court to shut down Carlisle Auto Show

Pennsylvania’s Health Department is asking a state court to shut down an auto show set to begin Wednesday that typically draws about 100,000 people due to coronavirus concerns.

The agency filed a request for an injunction against Carlisle Events to stop the Spring Carlisle event that runs through Saturday from being held. The lawsuit calls the show dangerous and says it needs to be stopped.

A spokesman for Carlisle Events says the legal filing is under review and is declining to comment about it. But he says the organizer has put in place COVID-19 prevention measures and doesn’t expect its typical crowd this year.