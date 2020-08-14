Pa. coronavirus recovery: Lebanon County to get its $12.8M in CARES Act funds

Updated 4:10 p.m.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 122,950 coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 7,445 deaths.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health reported 32,057 cases and 1,715 deaths as of Friday.

Lebanon County to get its $12.8M in CARES Act funds, finally

Gov. Tom Wolf announced an agreement Friday ending the monthslong standoff with Lebanon County that started when the county commissioners defied his shutdown order and the state’s reopening plan, moving from the red phase to yellow without the governor’s consent.

Wolf had withheld the money from the county, asserting his emergency powers. In late July, Lebanon County sued the Wolf Administration in Commonwealth Court, seeking to compel the governor to release the federal coronavirus relief funding.

In his Friday statement, Wolf said the agreement will provide Lebanon County businesses and nonprofit organizations with the $12.8 million. As part of the agreement, however, Lebanon County will launch a $2.8 million campaign to emphasize the importance of wearing face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect lives, the statement said.

The CARES Act allocated federal funds directly to Pennsylvania’s seven largest counties. The rest — including Lebanon — had to wait for an appropriation from the state’s general allotment.

Hundreds of inspections in long-term care facilities; Pa. issues just one citation

During May and June, the Pennsylvania Department of Health inspected 330 nursing homes, mostly following up on complaints concerning COVID-19. Overwhelmingly, according to just-released state data, the facilities were in compliance with rules to curb spread of the coronavirus and protect residents and workers.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania have been ravaged by the virus, which has killed thousands, particularly in the early months of the pandemic. According to state figures, 20,244 residents in nursing homes and personal care homes have tested positive, along with 4,192 employees. In total, the state attributes 5,037 deaths to the virus.

Since peaking in late April, the number of deaths and positive COVID-19 cases has fallen dramatically in such facilities.

The majority of state inspections were done in person, according to Health Department press secretary Nate Wardle.

Two hundred ninety-five of the checks stemmed from complaint investigations, of which 227 were connected to COVID-19 issues.

The department issued just one civil penalty, filed against the Phoenix Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Delaware County, where investigators documented a pattern of failing to implement infection control and prevention measures. The facility was fined $9,250.

The Department of Health runs a database for patients and families to access health and safety evaluations.