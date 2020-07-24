Pa. coronavirus recovery: Delco tracking virus surge in under 30 crowd

As of Thursday, Pennsylvania recorded a total of 105,571 COVID-19 cases and 7,101 COVID-19 deaths.

Philadelphia recorded 29,102 total COVID-19 cases and 1,675 COVID-19 deaths.

Delaware County officials report COVID-19 cases are on the rise among residents and about 40% are under the age of 30.

Officials say contact tracing has shown a large portion of residents have contracted the virus while visiting New Jersey beaches, attending Fourth of July barbecues, and socializing without masks.

“We know that some of our younger residents have been socially responsible and we commend them,” said Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Paul Schaefer via press release. “However, both anecdotal evidence and contact tracing data warns us that the virus is increasingly affecting our young people.“

Officials also report an increase in positive tests affecting daycare and pre-schools as cases are spreading more into younger demographics. Officials say the spread is putting teachers and school administrators at greater risk and drawing concern about the reopening of schools in the fall.

“Delaware County is at a critical junction, and all residents, especially our young people, need to follow the public health safety guidelines that have been put in place,” said Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek via press release. “While the understanding is that young people are less likely to develop significant symptoms, they are nevertheless capable of spreading the virus with only mild symptoms or even when completely asymptomatic — and this can have a devastating impact on family, teachers, and others in the community who may be in a higher risk pool.”

Officials remind residents to follow the safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.