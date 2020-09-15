Pa. coronavirus recovery: College kids drive uptick in COVID-19 cases

Future of limits on social gatherings unclear

Officials in the Wolf Administration did not answer whether a recent federal court ruling means the limits on social gatherings are suspended.

“We have received the opinion, and the Office of General Counsel and all our attorneys are reviewing it,” said Secretary of Health Rachel Levine during a press conference on Monday. “I really can’t say more at any time.”

Earlier on Monday, federal district Judge William Stickman ruled that some of Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions violated the U.S. constitution.

The case was filed on behalf of several counties, Republican lawmakers and business owners in the commonwealth.

Limiting large gatherings violates the 1st Amendment, wrote Stickman, and mandatory business closures violate the 14th Amendment. The governor’s stay-at-home order was another overreach. Two of those three mitigation efforts are no longer in effect, as businesses are allowed to reopen and the stay-at-home order was lifted.

Under current regulations, indoor gatherings of more than 25 and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 are prohibited.

The Wolf Administration plans to appeal Stickman’s decision and seek a stay to keep it from going into effect, reported PA Spotlight.

Stickman wrote that while these coronavirus mitigation efforts were made with “good intentions, that’s not enough reason to let them undermine the Constitution. “Liberties, once relinquished, are hard to recoup,” he said.

Even though most of these restrictions have been lifted, Stickman said they still deserve scrutiny because the governor has merely suspended them, and under emergency powers could try to reinstate them.