Pa. congressmen in vulnerable seats have posted relatively strong fundraising

As they enter the last several months before primary elections, the two incumbent congressmen in Pennsylvania’s most competitive seats both have more cash on hand than their opponents.

Republican Scott Perry, who represents the 10th Congressional District, has been neck-and-neck with his likely Democratic opponent, Eugene DePasquale. DePasquale is in his second term as state auditor general.

DePasquale had an edge over Perry in last year’s third fundraising quarter, outraising him by about $60,000. But in the fourth quarter, from October to December 2019, Perry came out ahead.

As of their last filings, Perry had $621,928 on hand, while DePasquale had $468,461. All told, Perry has outspent DePasquale $427,078 to $195,596.

Perry also reported $42,409 in debt, while DePasquale said he has none.

The other congressman considered particularly vulnerable, Democrat Matt Cartwright, of Pennsylvania’s eighth district, ended 2019 with $1.28 million on hand. He has spent $428,472 so far.

Six Republicans have filed to compete for the nomination to run against Cartwright in the general election. The one with the most cash raised is former police officer Teddy Daniels, with a little over $118,296.

The other five Republicans vying for the GOP nomination are Harry Haas, Earl Granville, Michael Marsicano, Jim Bognet and Mike Cammisa. The latter thee have filed no financial reports.