Pa. Army National Guard soldiers in COVID-19 hotspots are set to lose federal funding

About 900 Pa. Army National Guard soldiers have helped people living in nursing homes and elsewhere since April, when the first wave of COVID-19 hit the commonwealth.

Now as the state faces a significantly higher wave of infections, top state officials are urging the Trump Administration to respond to their requests to renew the federal mobilization. The move will allow soldiers to continue their mission.

That authorization ultimately comes from President Donald Trump, said Randy Padfield, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency director. The Trump Administration granted such federal orders in April, but they are set to expire at the end of the year.

The state sent the federal executive branch a letter requesting assistance last month, but has not gotten a reply, Padfield said. “We’ve also requested through a mission authorization the extension, and we have not heard back to date on whether that is being considered or not.”