With cases rising in the Delaware Valley, new restrictions are in place in Delaware, New Jersey and Philadelphia, which will close museums, gyms and shutter indoor dining in an abundance of caution. Fortunately, virtual options and outdoor dining remain as venues continue to find creative ways to remain viable while prioritizing safety.

Opera in Black

The opera has not always been an inclusive space. This summer’s racial reckoning — inspired by the tragic killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — meant many cultural institutions had to face their diversity-related shortcomings. In 2018, Opera Philadelphia debuted “Cycles of My Being,” an opera created and performed entirely by people of color. Tenor Lawrence Browlee, poet Terrance Hayes and conductor/composer Tyshawn Sorey collaborated to bring the story of the Black man’s struggle in America to vivid life. “Cycles of My Being,”

Opera Philadelphia, virtual

Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $20 for 7-day pass, $99 for Opera Philadelphia season pass

Rush hour

For many, live music is the soul-soothing antidote to any challenging life situation. Though technology has ensured many platforms to listen to music on, there’s nothing that truly replaces seeing a concert in person. That said, the availability of livestreamed concerts has been a blessing for music lovers. The Philadelphia Folksong Society is hosting a live virtual concert with folk icon Tom Rush on Saturday night. The venerable organization is using its platform to support the #KeepTheMusicPlaying initiative, which helps musicians around the globe. Rush will be accompanied by frequent collaborator Matt Nakoa and there’s even a virtual meet-and-greet after the show.

An Evening with Tom Rush, virtual

Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

$10 and up