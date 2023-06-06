Growing budget fight in divided Legislature could test Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor

Pennsylvania state lawmakers returned to session Monday for a weekslong slog to the budget deadline, as House Democrats unveiled a spending plan that could test whether Gov. Josh Shapiro can manage a politically divided Legislature in his freshman year.

It could also set the tone for how the Democratic governor will advance his agenda while balancing the demands of an entrenched Senate Republican majority with those of a one-vote House Democratic majority that took power this year.

House Democrats on Monday proposed a spending plan that goes well beyond what Shapiro has requested for the budget year starting July 1. Primarily, they are insisting on more money for public schools and say strong tax collections during the spring will help support it.

A floor vote on the main budget bill could happen later Monday.

If it can pass the chamber, it is likely to get a chilly reception in the Republican-controlled Senate. There, GOP leaders had already been skeptical of Shapiro’s more modest spending proposal, citing forecasts of slowing tax collections, budget deficits and possibly a recession.

But a landmark court decision — and some $13 billion in state reserves — have emboldened Democratic lawmakers to demand far more money for public schools out of this year’s spending plan to fix decades of what they view as a debilitating and discriminatory funding scheme.

“That has to be a central theme in whatever we do on June 30,” said Sen. Vince Hughes of Philadelphia, the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee.

The House Democratic plan would increase spending by almost $1.4 billion above Shapiro’s proposal, about half of it for public schools.

All told, it would boost spending for the 2023-24 fiscal year through the state’s main bank account to $45 billion, or a 5% increase over this year’s approved budget. The increase would be 8% when including an additional $1.3 billion in new proposed spending through off-budget accounts.

The plan envisions no increases in income or sales taxes, the state’s two main revenue sources, and most of the new money in it would go to education, health care and social services. Like Shapiro’s plan, it relies on roughly $2 billion in reserves to balance.

For his part, Shapiro has sought to manage Democrats’ expectations, suggesting that he will come up with a farther-reaching school funding increase next year.