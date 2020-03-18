Cape May County official urges second-homeowners to stay away amid pandemic

A Cape May County freeholder is urging second homeowners to remain in their primary homes to prevent overburdening supermarkets and services.

A county news release says “many people” are using their second home or staying with family while schools are closed.

“We love all of our visitors from Pennsylvania, North Jersey, New York, and further away,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “But this is not the time to be visiting the shore as we try to focus resources needed during this pandemic to our residents.”

The county news release says there have been reports of limited supplies at certain supermarkets and other stores and that Cape May County only has one hospital.

“We are hoping that people act responsibly now so we can minimize the health impacts in as short of a period of time as possible,” Thornton said. “It would be best if people could stay in their full-time residence for now as we address this current outbreak.”