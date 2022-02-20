John Rybak is Ukrainian-American, a retired veteran-turned-carpenter now living in Bridesburg. Rybak was with friends Saturday in the community park across from his church, the Philadelphia Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Rybak said he was quite pessimistic about a Russian invasion. “Putin seems hell-bent for what he wants,” Rybak said, adding that he thinks the Russian leader wants access to the Black Sea and the natural resources that Ukraine has to offer.

Rybak, who said he has family in Lviv, Ukraine, worries about the potential loss of life on both sides and the number of refugees who will flee Ukraine.

“Obviously, we hope for peace, we hope we can find a diplomatic solution, and everybody can carry on,” said Rybak. “We all want to live and prosper and live life to the fullest and not have to sacrifice our family members and live in tougher times than need be.”

Rev. Roman Pitula, at the Philadelphia Ukrainian Cathedral, said, “I think everyone is afraid.” He has in-laws living in Ukraine.

Most of the church community has family members living in Ukraine and are first-generation immigrants, Pitula said. He said many in the community want the United States to sanction Russia now as a preventative measure.

Pitula also has concerns about Russian media portraying Ukraine as the aggressors. “We as Ukrainians are and will be a peaceful people,” he said.

He pointed to a candle alongside the Ukrainian flag at the front of the church. It’s a signal of hope, he said.

The candle “helps us send a prayer to God and helps us to prevent future possible invasion,” said Pitula.

He believes there is still room for diplomatic resolution.

While Ukraine is nearly surrounded by Russia and Russian-back forces, Russian officials continue to say they do not intend to invade Ukraine.