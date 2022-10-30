MVP Sophia Smith scores, Portland Thorns top Kansas City Current 2-0 for NWSL title

A recent report that revealed misconduct across the league impacted the Thorns directly, but the players said it brought them together.

“We’ve put in so much work this whole season. We’ve gone through a lot of stuff that isn’t in the job description,” Smith said. “So it just felt really rewarding. I felt so proud of our team because we’ve just gone through so much — and to be able to bring this back to our fans who have stuck with us through everything this year, it means so much to us.”

The Current had a costly turnover before Smith went down the field, maneuvered around goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and deftly scored in the fourth minute.

Smith nearly had another goal in the 27th minute, but her shot went just wide. Smith is the second MVP recipient to score in the championship game, joining Lynn Williams for North Carolina in 2016. At 22, she’s also the youngest player to score in a league final.

Smith was honored as MVP earlier this week after scoring a club-record 14 goals during the regular season. She was also chosen the championship game MVP.

An own goal off Kansas City’s Addisyn Merrick doubled Portland’s lead in the 56th minute. Moments later, Morgan Weaver had a shot from distance but Franch got a hand on it before it hit the crossbar and caromed away.

“This one hurts,” Current coach Matt Potter said. “It’s just a moment, to put it into the bigger picture. Then obviously, we have a lot of reasons to celebrate right now and this year that we can all look back on, maybe tomorrow or the next day, and be very proud of it. I think we’ve talked all along that our best days are ahead of us, not behind us.”