Nursing home COVID-19 case, death data still missing from Pa.’s public reports

It’s not clear why, week after week, some facilities are still missing the counts.

The state health department said it’s working with facilities to accurately report case information, but did not say why recurring problems have not been corrected. Many facility managers contacted by Spotlight PA said they are meeting reporting requirements, but could not explain why their data is not showing up in state reports.

“There’s just not a lot of transparency here,” said Diane Menio, executive director at the Philadelphia-based advocacy group CARIE.

Given that all nursing homes in the state were required to complete at least one round of state-mandated coronavirus testing by July 28, there’s no excuse for any facility to be missing data at this point, she said.

For seven weeks, the state listed “no data” for the number of coronavirus cases and deaths among residents at the Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation nursing home in Allentown.

But when the state released an updated report Aug. 18, the Lehigh County-run facility joined the ranks of some of the hardest-hit nursing homes in the state: 80 residents had died since the start of the pandemic, the second-highest death toll among the state’s 693 facilities.

Despite showing “no data” for weeks, the facility has consistently reported its data to state and federal systems and has maintained regular communication with the state health department, said Jason Cumello, administrator at Cedarbrook.

“This area of Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley, maintained some of the highest per capita infection rates in Pennsylvania throughout a large part of the pandemic, particularly earlier in the pandemic, which is reflected in the number of cases seen in nursing homes throughout this area,” Cumello said, adding that most of the facility’s deaths occurred before July 1.

Cumello acknowledged that Cedarbrook has had some problems with its data. The county’s two facilities, Allentown and Fountain Hill, initially were not reported separately. There was also some confusion about how to report daily and cumulative case counts.

Those issues were fixed by early August, Cumello said.

He deferred questions about state data to the Department of Health, which did not respond to questions from Spotlight PA about Cedarbrook’s situation.

All facility-level data included in the state’s current weekly updates is self-reported by nursing homes. Early versions of the reports were supplemented with data from PA-NEDSS, the state’s disease reporting system, which collects data from health-care systems and labs.