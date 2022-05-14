Northern Liberties Night Market returns for first-ever spring edition
After a damp but successful fall test launch in September, the Northern Liberties Night Market is back for its first-ever spring edition on Thursday, May 26.
The biannual series of events, organized by 2nd Street Festival, draws inspiration from the Night Market series previously run by the nonprofit Food Trust.
“The fall event got a little wet with the rain, but we had a terrific response and we are thrilled to head into warm-weather season with an amazing lineup of food trucks and mobile vendors,” Owen Kamihira, president of 2nd Street Festival Corp., said in a press release.
The spring edition will offer 50 food trucks, food tents, and vendors along N. 2nd Street between Fairmount Avenue and Poplar Street.
Food includes A Taste of Philly, Bake ‘n Bacon, Brood Coffee Truck, Calle del Sabor, Dr. Wutzit’s Wonder Balls, Hello Vietnam, Moocheeze, Piccola Italia, Taqueria Dos Hermanos, The Munchy Machine, and more.
Beverages, beers, and cocktails will be available from places such as Standard Tap, El Camino Real, Urban Village Brewing Co., and Bourbon and Branch.
Among the vendors will be Ray’s Reusables, Pretty Nerdy Crafts, Maker Missya, ArtbyAlicia, and After Oak.
DJ Frosty will again provide music, and members of hip-hop dance organization Project Positive will perform throughout the night.
The family-friendly market will run from 5 to 10 p.m. and is free to attend. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. Dogs are welcome.
The next fall edition of the night market is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 and the 2nd Street Festival is slated to return from its long pandemic hiatus on Sunday, Aug. 7.