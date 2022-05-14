Northern Liberties Night Market returns for first-ever spring edition

After a damp but successful fall test launch in September, the Northern Liberties Night Market is back for its first-ever spring edition on Thursday, May 26.

The biannual series of events, organized by 2nd Street Festival, draws inspiration from the Night Market series previously run by the nonprofit Food Trust.

“The fall event got a little wet with the rain, but we had a terrific response and we are thrilled to head into warm-weather season with an amazing lineup of food trucks and mobile vendors,” Owen Kamihira, president of 2nd Street Festival Corp., said in a press release.

The spring edition will offer 50 food trucks, food tents, and vendors along N. 2nd Street between Fairmount Avenue and Poplar Street.