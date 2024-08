Federal ban on noncompete agreements comes under legal attack

Who is suing the FTC and why?

Companies opposing the ban say they need noncompete agreements to protect business relationships, trade secrets and investments they make to train or recruit employees.

“The ban would make it easy for top professionals to go across the street and compete against us,” said John Smith, chief legal officer at Ryan, LLC, a tax services firm based in Dallas that sued the FTC.

Ryan uses noncompete agreements and nondisclosure agreements to ensure employees don’t share trade secrets when they leave. But nondisclosure agreements are harder to detect — and enforce — than noncompete agreements.

“In a nondisclosure agreement, that employee leaves, and you don’t know what information they are sharing with the new employer, a competitor of yours,” Smith said. “It can take a lot of time and money to figure that out.”

Business groups have voiced support for Ryan’s lawsuit, including the Society for Human Resource Management, which said the FTC rule is overly broad and would discourage employers from investing in training for workers if those workers could easily quit the next day and take their knowledge elsewhere.

U.S. District Judge Ada Brown has ruled that Ryan and its co-plaintiffs, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, are likely to prevail in court and that the ban on noncompete agreements cannot go into effect for them until their case is resolved.

In Florida, a retirement community called Properties of the Villages sued saying its sales associates’ lifelong relationships with residents of the community are central to its business model. The company said it invests heavily in training its sales associates, and they sign noncompetes, which say for 24 months after leaving the company they won’t compete to sell homes within the Villages community, which spans 58,000 acres.

Lawyers for Properties of the Villages said in a hearing Wednesday that the FTC’s rule would have major economic consequences, and under the so-called “major questions” doctrine, Congress cannot delegate to executive agencies issues of major political or economic significance.

While stating sympathy for lower-wage workers caught in noncompete agreements, U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan said the plaintiff is likely to succeed in its argument that the FTC’s rule invokes the major questions doctrine.

He noted that the FTC, by one metric, estimates that employers will pay from $400 billion to $488 billion more in wages over 10 years under the rule. “Suffice it to say that the transfer of value from employers to employees, from some competitors to other competitors, from existing companies to new companies and other ancillary effects will have a huge economic impact.”

Congress intended for the FTC to take action to prevent unfair competition, and all noncompete agreements are unfair, said Rachael Westmoreland, an attorney with the Department of Justice who defended the FTC Wednesday. “They restrict competition. That’s their entire purpose,” she said.

Corrigan granted a preliminary injunction in the case, prohibiting enforcement of the rule just for Properties of the Villages, until the case is resolved. His ruling did not apply to any other company, and will not stop the FTC’s rule from going into effect on Sept. 4, he said.

Meanwhile in a separate case, ATS Tree Services sued the FTC in Pennsylvania, calling its proposed ban unfair and saying it usurps states’ authority to establish their own laws.

ATS said it makes employees sign noncompete agreements because it invests in specialized training for workers and it couldn’t afford to if the employees could leave and immediately use that training and the company’s confidential information for a competitor.

But U.S. District Court Judge Kelley Hodge said the tree company failed to show it would be irreparably harmed by the ban and the company wasn’t likely to win the case.

What happens next?

In Texas, the judge there is planning to file a merits disposition, which is essentially a decision about the case without a trial, on or before Aug. 30. And in Pennsylvania, ATS Tree Services is expected to file a request for summary judgment later this month.

With divergent rulings expected to emerge from the cases — and with lawyers on the losing sides likely to appeal — observers are expecting the issue to work its way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.