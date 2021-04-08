In a boost to the region’s arts and culture community, the Kimmel Center announced this week that they plan to reopen their campus this fall. They are set to start with Broadway shows including “Hamilton” in October, but no dates as of yet for the return of Opera Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Ballet, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the other organizations that share the cultural campus. But the announcement is a hopeful sign of the gradual rebound of arts and culture in the city.

Northern Liberties is already known for a wide variety of eateries and this weekend, they’re kicking off their first annual restaurant week. Twenty restaurants — including Love and Honey Fried Chicken, North Bowl, Germantown Garden, Añejo — will offer two-course lunch menus for $10-$15 and a three-course dinner menu for $15, $20, and $25. Dining will be available both inside and outside with social-distancing protocols in place.

What : Discounted restaurant fare

: Discounted restaurant fare Where : Various locations

: Various locations When : Friday, April 9 – Saturday, April 18

: Friday, April 9 – Saturday, April 18 How Much: two course lunch menus $10 – $15, three-course dinner menu $15, $20, $25

Theaters in the area have been shuttered for most of the last year, although many have responded to the pandemic in creative ways without being able to have audiences in-house. The Wilma Theater’s annual fundraising event will be held online this year, but it’s still packing local star power. HotHouse company members Jaylene Clark Owens and Justin Jain will co-host the night, which includes a performance by Pandemic Performer of the Year Low Cut Connie, other surprise performances and a virtual dance party.

What : Wilma Theater virtual fundraiser

: Wilma Theater virtual fundraiser Where : via Wilma Theater’s website

: via Wilma Theater’s website When : Sunday, April 11, 5:30 p.m.

: Sunday, April 11, 5:30 p.m. How Much: $100 and up

Reptiles, amphibians and arachnids? If that sounds appealing to you, then Oaks, Pa. is the place you should be this weekend. The expo includes all of those creatures as well as the cages, aquariums and other supplies that will help keep them healthy.

What : Live animal exhibition

: Live animal exhibition Where : Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, Pa.

: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, April 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, April 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. How Much: $10 at the door (cash only) $8 advance tickets available here.

Thursday, April 8 is National Empanada Day. The folks behind Cuba Libre, including two-time James Beard award winner Chef Guillermo Pernot, are celebrating the tasty turnovers by launching Empanada Alley, a new delivery-only spot. It will offer six different empanadas – beef, chicken, pork, sweet, tuna, and even a vegan option. Empanadas start at $5 and a portion of each sale will be donated to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) a national foundation that provides financial assistance to restaurant workers and their families.

What : Delivery-only restaurant

: Delivery-only restaurant Where : Via their website

: Via their website When : Ongoing

: Ongoing How Much: Empanadas start at $5

The Portland, Oregon-based rockers will be performing live from their home base the next three Sundays in April. They’re celebrating 20 years together and their latest EP, “Traveling On,” released in 2018. The band – now composed of Colin Meloy, Chris Funk, Jenny Conlee, John Moen, and Nate Query – is known for their interactive live shows, so expect them to keep that same energy even through a screen.