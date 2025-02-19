FACT FOCUS: No foul play suspected in ICE van fire in Philadelphia

Footage of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van on fire in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning led many on social media to blame the blaze on left-wing extremists.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: An ICE van in Philadelphia seen ablaze in a video spreading online was intentionally set on fire by left-wing extremists.

THE FACTS: That’s false. Although the cause of the fire is unknown, foul play is not suspected, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department and ICE.

“After our fire marshal spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who escaped unharmed, thankfully, it was determined that it was an accidental fire,” said Rachel Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department. “I don’t have information on what caused it or what the accident was, but there’s no suspicion of foul play.”