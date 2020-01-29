Sincere Howard, 17. Shirleen Caban, 19.

The names of these two teenagers of color, who were murdered in Camden’s Von Nieda Park last Easter Sunday, aren’t mentioned much in the local news these days.

But these Camden teens have not been forgotten.

“It’s too soon to forget,” said Joseph Deal, a young, Black clothing entrepreneur who watched Howard grow up. “People are still hurting. You can see it in their faces.”

Cramer Hill, a quiet, largely Latinx neighborhood in East Camden, was rocked by the 12:40 a.m. shooting on April 21st. Locals say it was rare to have a fatal incident in the park.

Deal, who has lived his whole life in Cramer Hill, said that it was more surprising because the neighborhood is considered a “safer part of Camden.”

Jack Bobich agrees.

His auto shop business, which he’s owned for six decades, is across the street from Von Nieda Park. Save for a few break-ins years ago, Bobich, an 81-year-old white man, said he’s had no problems and that it’s been “pretty quiet in Cramer Hill.”

Von Nieda Park is located at the end of Cramer Hill’s business corridor, River Ave. It’s known to be a late-night hang-out spot for teens and young adults, like Deal, and the late Howard and Caban.

“Even if you’re not from Cramer Hill, you just be there. It’s the biggest park in Cramer Hill with a basketball court,” explained Deal, who said that Howard grew up playing there.

Lissette Molina, Howard’s mother, moved to Cramer Hill nearly two decades ago. She fondly remembers her son shooting hoops at Von Nieda Park, just seven blocks from their home.

Despite the trauma Molina now has connected to the nearby playground, she has no intention of leaving the neighborhood.

“I’m comfortable where I’m at. I feel safe.”

Who murdered Howard and Caban?

It’s been nine months since the teens’ death and the question of who killed them remains unanswered. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, no arrests have been made in this case and no suspects have been identified.

Molina said she calls the prosecutor’s office once a week, but staff won’t divulge much.

“Me and Shirleen’s mom don’t have no peace,” said Molina, who organized her first rally two weeks ago to demand justice for Howard and Caban. “I don’t want my son’s and Shirleen’s murders to go cold. If I have to go out there every month, I will. I want justice! Whoever done this, they need to be prosecuted.”

According to Molina, Caban’s mother Maribel Morales is “taking it very hard” and it may be awhile before she’s ready to face the public or speak with reporters.

WHYY photographed Morales and her family and friends on December 30th at a prayer vigil held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden.