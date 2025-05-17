Talks aimed at ending NJ Transit rail strike to resume Saturday, railroad CEO says

Talks aimed at settling a strike between train engineers and New Jersey’s huge commuter railroad will pick up on Saturday and continue Sunday, NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said.

The locomotive engineers’ strike began Friday at the rail system with 350,000 daily riders and left commuters either working from home or searching for other ways to travel across the state or over the Hudson River to New York City.

Kolluri spoke Saturday at Newark’s Broad Street Station, saying the agency is preparing for the workweek commute by “surging” buses to help commuters at train stations. But he cautioned that the buses can’t handle the entire volume of the commuter rail system.

Kolluri said he and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen President Mark Wallace spoke and agreed to meet Saturday. It had been uncertain whether the two sides would meet ahead of a National Mediation Board meeting already set for Sunday.

“We’re going to meet the union today. We’re going to meet them tomorrow, with this goal of getting to a deal so we can get them back to work, get our customers the reliable service they need,” Kolluri said.

Wallace confirmed in a phone interview that he and Kolluri would resume negotiations, which ended shortly before the strike Thursday night, on Saturday afternoon in Newark.

“If we come out together, we’ll have a deal,” Wallace said.

The walkout comes after the latest round of negotiations on Thursday didn’t produce an agreement. It is the state’s first transit strike in more than 40 years and comes a month after union members overwhelmingly rejected a labor agreement with management.