Unions, labor organizations, and elected officials representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public sector employees are pushing back against double-digit hikes to health care premiums for workers covered under state insurance plans.

Public agencies and their employees who participate in the State Health Benefits Program face premium rate increases of more than 20%, which will take effect Jan. 1.

In a virtual press conference Monday, union leaders and local government officials said they’re proposing that the state legislature approve a one-time appropriation of $350 million to help offset the rise in premium costs.

“These type of steep hikes in all of our costs would dramatically upend municipal and county budgets,” said East Windsor Mayor Janice Mironov. “The hard work of our public employees, and burden all of our property taxpayers at a time when everyone, including the [Murphy] administration, continues to tout an affordability agenda.”