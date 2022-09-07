The proposal, announced by Gov. Phil Murphy last week, would do three things: allow the state to tax workers who live in other places, provide a tax credit for New Jersey residents who sue other jurisdictions for double taxation and win, and establish a $10 million pilot grant program for companies that relocate to or reassign residents to offices in New Jersey.

“This is an issue that warrants no debate; on both sides of the aisle, we can all agree that we must protect our residents from unfair and inordinate taxation from other states,” said Murphy, in a statement last Thursday.

Micah Rasmussen, a political analyst and executive director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics in Lawrence, said this would give New Jersey leverage in negotiating fair taxation for state residents.

“We are now going to play a little bit of hardball with [outside jurisdictions,] because we’re now going to say you work for a New Jersey company, you now have to pay New Jersey income taxes,” Rasmussen said. “And if you want it back, you’re gonna have to go back to your own state to Pennsylvania or New York, and you’re gonna have to ask them for a credit, if you don’t want to be double taxed.”

Rasmussen said elected officials have discussed solutions to double taxation for many years, and that an increase in remote work, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, has reinvigorated legislative efforts.

“We’ve known this was a problem for a long time, but it’s a very tricky business to fix it. Because you can’t just fix it on your own,” Rasmussen said.

“New Jersey can’t just wave a magic wand and say, ‘well, you know, we’re gonna start collecting the right taxes, and people are gonna start paying taxes to us.’ No, because New York may have a different interpretation. And Pennsylvania may have a different interpretation, and still want to collect taxes on their sides of the river,” Rasmussen added.

Rasmussen said there’s a chance that officials in other states shrug off New Jersey’s move, even if their residents lobby for changes.