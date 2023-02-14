Monday’s meeting became tense at moments with most Senate Judiciary Committee members counterclaiming that the legislation isn’t meant to criminalize drug users.

“This bill is solely designed to punish people who are engaged in the sale, for profit, of drugs that are killing New Jerseyans,” Sen. Mike Testa (R-Cape May) “It sounds nice to say that we shouldn’t punish people who are on drugs. We’re actually not engaging in that. The state has had a seismic shift for the last two decades in not punishing people who are solely addicted to drugs, and recovery court has shown remarkable results.”

The committee overwhelmingly approved the crime legislation. Sen. Nellie Pou (D-Passaic) was the only holdout.

“I’m not easy on crime. That’s what everybody might want to say, but I’m not ready to lock the key on someone that ought to be given the opportunity to get the help they need,” Pou said.

Pou also agreed with advocates who said that lawmakers should submit a racial impact statement pursuant to a 2018 law that requires racial impact statements for policy changes impacting pretrial detention, sentencing, and parole.

“We cannot incarcerate our way to public safety. We urge lawmakers to vote ‘no’ on the following bills and at the very least request racial impact statements as is required by law,” said Racquel Romans-Henry, director of policy for Salvation and Social Justice.

Committees also approved measures that increase penalties for car thefts and home burglaries.

According to The Sentencing Project, Black New Jerseyans are 12.5 times more likely to be incarcerated than white residents.