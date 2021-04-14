N.J. increases food aid by $95 a month for 231K households

New Jersey will boost supplemental nutrition assistance benefits for 231,000 households, about half of those already getting the federally funded help, by $95 a month under a Biden administration rule, the state said Tuesday.

The change comes with about a $17 million price tag, according to the state Human Services Department. The program is financed by the federal government but run by the state.

The Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program, which had been called food stamps, serves more than 800,000 people in the state in about 423,000 households.

“We remain committed to providing as much additional food security as possible to New Jersey families, and are pleased to provide this extra assistance,” acting Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said in a statement.