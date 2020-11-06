New restrictions ‘close’ as infections rise

Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday he was “close” to ordering new coronavirus restrictions, as infections continued to climb and topped 2,000 for the second day in a row.

“How close are we to doing something? Close. So bear with us,” he said. “We will clearly be taking action.”

The state shuttered its economy and imposed strict rules on social distancing in the spring as it was getting walloped by COVID-19, but has gradually relaxed restrictions since then. Over the last few weeks, though, New Jersey’s numbers have continued to rise in line with national trends.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the increase was likely due to small, in-person gatherings.

“While we are seeing cases related to activities such as sports or school or day care or workplaces,” Persichilli noted, “the majority of our cases are not easily traced back to a single exposure and are likely related to routine gatherings in places such as your homes.”

State officials said last week that they were beefing up New Jersey’s stockpile of personal protective equipment in anticipation of a possible spike in hospitalizations.