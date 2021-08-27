Nine months after defeat, Del. GOP candidate relaunches campaign for U.S. House

Less than a year ago, Lee Murphy lost his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. He also ran for the seat in 2018, losing the Republican primary to wildcard candidate Scott Walker.

Now, Murphy is heading back out on the campaign trail, hoping an early start to the 2022 midterm race will end with a different result.

“I feel we had a very successful campaign,” Murphy said of his 2020 defeat.

Blunt Rochester easily won a third term in office last year with 57% of the vote, gaining nearly 85,000 more votes than Murphy.

He said a number of factors resulted in his loss, including pandemic restrictions that severely limited in-person campaigning. The fact that a Delaware Democrat was leading the national ticket likely didn’t help either.

“We had COVID, we had mail-in ballots. We had Joe Biden at the top of the ticket,” he said.

Murphy collected slightly more in-person votes, with 162,250 machine votes to Blunt Rochester’s 158,740. But the Democratic incumbent dominated the vote-by-mail tally, taking in 122,642 absentee votes compared to Murphy’s 34,142.