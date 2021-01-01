New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire expected in Philly, leaving communities in fear

Along with the Jaskolka family, one of the most outspoken advocates against New Year’s Eve gunfire in Philadelphia has been Ruth I. Birchett. She owns and operates the Heritage Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit she started out of her North Philly home that promotes civic leadership. Birchett has lost a brother, brother-in-law, and nephew to gun violence.

She said many in her community mark the New Year with firearms, which annually forces others to change their daily routines to avoid getting struck by gunfire.

Birchett is afraid to attend her yearly midnight church service. In the past, she said the gunfire started as early as 7 p.m. and routinely goes through the night.

“The last gunfire that I heard was at 5 o’clock in the morning. It’s changed the habits of people. It’s not safe to walk on New Year’s Eve to your church,” she said. “And it’s not safe for the churches to let you out to go home after midnight.”

Part of a larger issue

Philadelphia Police used to hold an annual press conference about the problem, but the city has not held one since 2016. At that press conference, police announced 132 reports of gunshots fired on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

Both Birchett and the Jaskolka family were regular speakers at the press events, but now, she and the Jaskolkas feel “defeated in terms of doing anything collaboratively with the city of Philadelphia” due to lack of interest from the city.

“We’re really at their mercy,” Birchett said.

Philadelphia Police did not immediately return a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office launched a new initiative to secure more convictions for people arrested for gun-related crimes. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw hopes it will help police “begin to understand why this [surge in gun violence] is occurring.”

Over the summer, the city launched the Group Violence Intervention program, an effort grounded in the fact that a small number of the city’s residents are responsible for shootings — less than half of 1%.

Birchett said the city needs to take more responsibility for ending the gun violence epidemic.

“They’re the ones who are able to draw the public attention to the issue and really are able to appeal to the citizenry from a legal standpoint to say, ‘This is dangerous to our citizens. Police will arrest you. The district attorney will prosecute you.’” But they haven’t reached out to her in years.

In 2020, close to 500 people were killed by gunfire in Philadelphia, a near record breaking number. More than 2,200 people were shot, a 53% increase over the same time last year, when Philadelphia recorded more than 1,450 shooting victims. Nationally, New Year’s Day is routinely one of the deadliest days of the year.

Birchett believes city officials would rather save face than discuss the serious problem with gun violence.

“I truly believe the city of Philadelphia is trying to skirt the image, but you can’t avoid the image and the reality that gunfire is a problem here in Philadelphia,” she said. “And celebratory gunfire is directly linked to the tragedy of gun violence that the city is experiencing.”

Jennifer Bennetch, an activist with Occupy PHA who also lives in North Philly, feels that stepping outside on New Year’s Eve can mean risking your life.

“Last year my son wanted to release balloons at midnight for his grandmother who died in September 2019. I normally don’t go outside at that time due to gunfire but thought maybe if we just go in front of the house,” she said.

Celebratory shooting gunfire rang out and shook her home.

“It was like we were in the middle of a war.”

She said she now knows “to be inside before 11 p.m.” and believes the NYE tradition is intrinsically tied to what she describes as the city’s failure to treat gun violence as a human issue, rather than “a theoretical abstraction.”

Bennetch said the city needs to “acknowledge the connections between poverty, education, housing, and gun violence and address the issue from the root.”

Birchett believes the problem can be diminished with more support from the city, and if community members start holding accountable those who fire their guns on New Year’s Eve.

“Most of the time, you know what neighbors do it,” Birchett said. “You can have those conversations during the year and begin to turn some heads.”