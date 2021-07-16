More than a dozen immigrants took their oaths of citizenship Thursday in Philadelphia. The backdrop was one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions.

The 13 men and women from 10 different countries rang a bell during the ceremony at which they received their citizenship papers at the Betsy Ross House in Old City.

Gonzalo Ramirez, from Mexico, has been in the United States for 21 years. He was happy to complete the citizenship process, which took him more than five years.

“I’ve been working so hard, it’s my dream. It wasn’t easy, but I did it. It’s not easy, [but] everybody can do it if I can do it,” Ramirez said.