New study looks at medication assisted drug treatment after Medicaid expansion

New research from the University of Pennsylvania finds that under Medicaid expansion, the criminal justice system referred far more people to medically assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, more than doubling the rates of referrals nationwide.

But even as more people get treatment overall, people with criminal justice involvement still remain less likely to get medication for opioid use disorder.

The Penn study looked at people who are “justice-involved” — on parole or probation, in drug court, or referred to treatment through a police diversion program or by a judge.

“We know that people with addiction and with opioid use disorder are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice population, we know that they are at high risk of death in the immediate period after their release, and we know that there are medications that help people,” said Dr. Utsha Khatri, one of the co-authors of the study and an emergency room physician and researcher at the University of Pennsylvania. “And so the question here was really what was the effect of Medicaid expansion? Did it make any dent in this problem?”

Nationwide, about half of all people with opioid use disorder say they’ve had some contact with the criminal justice system.

In 2016, a group of researchers studying people released from prison in Washington state found that in the two weeks after leaving prison those individuals were 12.7 times more likely to die than someone who had not been incarcerated. Drug overdose was the leading cause of death. Another study in North Carolina found that people who had been released were 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose in the two weeks after their release.

Khatri and her co-authors wanted to know if better access to insurance would improve access to treatment. Over the course of their study, which looked at admissions to treatment facilities from 2008 to 2017, more people in general were referred to medicine for opioid use disorder. The researchers compared states that chose to expand Medicaid coverage with those that did not, and looked at the outcomes of more than 3 million people.

“We found that in the states that expanded Medicaid, the use of medications for opioid use disorder went up,” said Dr. Tyler Winkelman, a physician-researcher at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis and a co-author of the study. In 2013, under the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expanded to cover more people. In states that expanded Medicaid, the percentage of people being referred by the criminal justice system went from 6.3% before expansion to 16.5% after. In states that did not expand coverage, referrals stayed fairly constant.

Since 2015, the number of total Medicaid recipients getting medication assisted treatment in Pennsylvania has steadily risen, from 97,381 in 2015 to 159,615 in 2019. The use of medication in treatment has been on the rise in Pennsylvania. In 2005, only 1.15% of people being referred through probation or parole got medication for opioid use disorder. By 2018, that had risen to 14.38%. In the state as a whole, of the 800-plus drug and alcohol treatment providers, about half offer medication assisted treatment.

“As of today, there are 399 licensed drug and alcohol treatment providers in Pennsylvania that offer medication assisted treatment,” said a spokesperson for the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Khatri noted that “expanding Medicaid alone is not going to close this gap between people who are involved in criminal justice agencies and those who are not.” Treatment rates for people who are “justice-involved” are still below average, and those individuals are less likely to be referred to treatment, compared to someone outside the criminal justice system. Researchers say that must change.

“Not offering medications for opioid use disorder is like not prescribing insulin for diabetes — it is a critical component of treatment for opioid use disorder,” said Winkelman.