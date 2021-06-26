New ruling requires Pa. courtrooms to return to ‘pre-pandemic’ operations

In Philadelphia, the order isn’t expected to have much impact. Since the start of the pandemic, the First Judicial District has had at least some of its employees working at the city’s criminal justice center. And prior to this week’s order, the district told staffers via email that everyone would be returning to the Center City courthouse on July 6, according to a source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the memo.

“The Philadelphia Courts have been able to steadily and safely increase our operational capacity over the course of the pandemic. Our trajectory and timeline with regard to staffing and operations is unaffected by this Order,” said FJD spokesperson Gabriel Roberts in a statement.

The impact in the Philadelphia suburbs appears to be more mixed, but only slightly.

The roughly 600 employees who staff the court system in Chester County have been working at its seven-story justice center in West Chester since last May, said court administrator Patricia Norwood-Foden.

That includes all county judges, who began presiding over jury trials in August, and then again in February after rising case counts forced the county to temporarily pause those proceedings.

“We’re in really good shape in Chester County,” said Norwood-Foden.

Similarly, Montgomery County was working towards resuming jury trials next month, and had already started holding civil jury trials.

All court staff recently returned to the office full-time.

“It’s affirming what we already had anticipated and what we were told would be happening,” said Carol Sweeney, co-deputy public defender for the county, of the state supreme court’s order.

“I’m happy to get back to a closer sense of normal,” added Greg Nester, Sweeney’s counterpart.