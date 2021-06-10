Jury is back in at Delaware courtrooms after long COVID-19 shutdown

Defense attorney Elise Wolpert sat next to her client, whispering occasionally to the man facing felony charges for an alleged threat involving a knife.

At the table next to her was prosecutor Matthew Buckworth. Superior Court Judge Paul Wallace faced them from the bench. Bailiffs milled about as a court stenographer took in every word.

On the side sat 12 residents of New Castle County, settled into their seats.

The first jury trial in 15 months in Delaware’s most populous county was about to begin.

Trials had been halted suddenly in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck Delaware, but with COVID-19 cases on a steep decline and the trial backlog at more than 1,500 statewide, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. has finally resumed them. Sentencings and some other in-person hearings are also resuming, though Seitz is urging judges to use Zoom and other technology when feasible and necessary.

“It’s very exciting to be reopening again,” Wolpert told WHYY News this week during jury selection from the hallway outside Courtroom 6C. “Certainly there are some bumps in the road to work out, but the court has a great plan of action here to really ensure not only the safety of the jurors, but the witnesses and the attorneys and court staff as well.”’

In the gallery about a dozen law students and court clerks and interns observed the proceedings.

One was Alan Cardenas, who is interning for a judge and looking forward to getting “a good insight into what the actual justice system is like.”