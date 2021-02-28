New rules in Delaware prioritize second dose of COVID vaccine

About 204,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Delaware as of the end of the day Thursday, according to the state Division of Public Health. Only 61,000 of those shots were second doses, meaning the state still has about 143,000 people still waiting to get their final dose for the vaccine to be fully effective.

The state is taking new action to force providers to prioritize those second shots.

It’s especially a priority for more than 40% of people on the state’s 65-and-older waitlist for the vaccine who have yet to get shot number two. The state wants to make sure those folks complete their regimen before others on the waitlist get the greenlight to get their first dose.