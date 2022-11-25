The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen’s dining room was full and bustling on Thanksgiving morning, as dozens of people filed in to receive trays of turkey, stuffing, green beans, cornbread, soup, and pumpkin pie.

John Yeager, 63, says the extra meals help make his fixed income go a little further.

“Sometimes I don’t have the money to afford certain things,” he said. “I’m grateful that I made it another year.”

The social service organization has been around since 1982, and the Thanksgiving meal is a tradition. Yaeger is a regular there, like many of the Thanksgiving diners. They come during the week to take classes or get assistance with job applications and other tasks.

James Hoyt says the soup kitchen helped him get his life back on track after years of struggling with addiction and homelessness.

“Now I have all my credentials back, I have health care, I’m taking care of myself,” he said. “Every time I come in this place I’m like, ‘God bless, it’s here’.”

On Thanksgiving morning, he ate lunch with two other guests. They all play together in the soup kitchen’s music program, under the group name “Funktastics.”

“We’ve played live many times,” said guitarist Bruce Edwards, referencing shows at the local library and park. “And we’ve always gotten good responses.”