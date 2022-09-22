New Jersey state troopers join Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact allows states and territories to share resources following natural disasters.

Under that agreement, New Jersey is sending 74 state troopers, a doctor, and 12 members of the state’s All-Hazards Incident Management Team to help residents in Puerto Rico.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Puerto Rico during this devastating time,” said Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement. “New Jersey knows all too well the devastating effects hurricanes can bring to communities and we will do what we can to support Puerto Rico in its time of need.”

The state troopers will be deployed to the town of Vega Baja on the north side of the island west of San Juan. The all-hazards team, made up of workers from several state agencies, will work directly with FEMA crews already on the ground.