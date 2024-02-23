On Thursday, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, in partnership with the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, co-hosted a webinar to raise awareness among hotel employers about their responsibilities under the law.

“Workers in New Jersey in many fields have a lot of protections, and this was one that the legislature and the governor felt was important for vulnerable workers to be able to have that sense of security when they go to work, especially when they’re in these rooms alone,” said, Rob Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development

He pointed out “the more vulnerable a worker may be, the less likely they are to know about their rights. So a lot of our efforts are about educating workers and employers.”

Under the law, hotels are required to take immediate action if a panic device is activated, and guests must be made aware of the panic device law when checking in.

Bhavesh Patel is a principal owner with ADM Hotels, which operates the Holiday Inn Express in Westhampton.

He said thankfully none of his employees have had to use the panic device yet, and hopefully nobody will need to use it going forward.

“For the safety of our team members, I think it’s a great device to have,” he said.

He said the world is unpredictable and protections are important.

“It depends on the guests staying at your hotels and sometimes you never know,” said Patel, “at the end of the day, safety is the biggest concern for all our team members, our staff members. We do what we need to do to make sure they’re all safe and that they have the proper equipment.”