N.J. Governor Murphy declares state of emergency as heavy rain inundates NYC area

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Friday afternoon as heavy rain inundated the New York City area.

Much of the Philadelphia region has missed out on the heaviest rain band that set up across Manhattan and southern New England.

Some of the most severe flooding is in Brooklyn, which is submerged under at least 6 inches of rain. This month now marks New York City’s rainiest September since 1882. New York City has seen more than 14 inches of rain this month; the city’s average September rainfall is just 4.43 inches.

The state of emergency declaration went into effect at 3 p.m. for all 21 counties in the Garden State. It allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

“Throughout the state, especially in the north and central regions, we are experiencing heavy rainfalls resulting in hazardous conditions, and the rainfall is expected to accelerate in many parts of the state over the next several hours,” said Governor Murphy. “Flooding remains a significant concern due to the heavy rains much of the state already experienced this week. Residents should stay off the roads, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols.”

The last of the steady rain is now just east of NYC and right along the central/north Jersey shore. For the rest of Friday night, this system will begin to slowly pull northeastward leaving the Philadelphia region with only a shower or spotty drizzle.

No flooding is expected in the Philadelphia area.