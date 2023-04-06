Tahtianna Fermin, a founder of Bridges 4 Life, said she hopes Murphy’s executive order creates an ongoing discussion about LGBTQ rights. Bridges 4 Life is a New Jersey-based organization supporting transgender and nonbinary youth and young adults.

“I think [Murphy is] trying to put a stamp on this so that the next person in office can kind of pick up with those same thoughts, values, and positions,” Fermin said.

In commemoration of International Transgender Day of Visibility last Friday, Murphy also announced the launch of the state’s Transgender Information Hub, which has resources on the name-change process, mental health services, and more.

According to the ACLU, U.S. state governments have introduced more than 400 anti-transgender bills this year.

Fermin said bills banning gender-affirming care for minors can put more young people at risk of suicide or bullying.

“That risk becomes much greater when they’re presenting laws like this that are blatantly excluding us from the picture,” Fermin said.

Murphy’s order prohibits executive branch departments and agencies from working with investigators from other states trying to hold someone responsible for civil or criminal penalties associated with providing gender-affirming health care services.

Last December, Murphy appointed Allison Chris Myers as the first openly transgender person serving as a cabinet member in state history.

“We’re proud to be from a state where the Governor understands that the fight for LGBTQ+ equality isn’t limited to a specific day, week, or month, and we thank him for taking yet another action to protect trans people in New Jersey and those who care for them,” Garden State Equality Executive Director Christian Fuscarino said in a statement.

In 2022, Murphy also signed an order making the process for changing someone’s name confidential.