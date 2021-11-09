New documentary honors Edison High School’s fallen Vietnam War troops

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

As we celebrate our veterans this year, it is always a time to reflect and honor the men and women who serve our country. Philadelphia of course, is a centerpiece for freedom, democracy and has its share of people who have served in the military, particularly from the area high schools where hundreds of male graduates or undergrads enlisted in the United States armed forces.

The name “Edison 64” may ring a bell with longtime Philadelphia residents through passing by the new Veterans Multi-Service Center that bears the same name, or the state historical marker in the heart of North Philadelphia. However, there are many not familiar with the actual story or origin of mostly African-American teens who decided that serving their country was a better way to cope with everyday struggles of life in the city.

For Veterans Day 2021, a new documentary is being released on the 64 alumni of Thomas Edison High School who lost their lives from November 1965 to January 1971 while serving in the Vietnam War.