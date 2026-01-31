What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A dispute over snow shoveling and parking space escalated into an assault and hourslong standoff in New Castle County this week, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of an assault in the 200 block of White Plains Court in the Concord Trace townhouses community near Bear. A 57-year-old man told police a man forced his way into the home and assaulted him and a 49-year-old male acquaintance.

Police said that 33-year-old Ras Loyd, of Bear, assaulted the two men, knocking one unconscious, and threatened them with a firearm. Both men were taken to a local hospital and later released, police said. Police were unable to locate Loyd that night.

On Thursday, New Castle County Police returned to Loyd’s residence to serve outstanding arrest warrants. While other occupants exited the home safely, police said that Loyd refused to surrender, prompting officers to activate crisis negotiators, SWAT and drone teams.