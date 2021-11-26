Need a little Christmas? Tinseltown Spectacular debuts in Montco

In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

On her daily commute home from her job in King of Prussia, Rachel Riley regularly drives east on 422 and recently noticed a mysterious traffic slowdown, always in the same spot just north of Valley Forge.

The right side of the highway overlooks the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center’s fairgrounds, where workers have been assembling 1.2 million lights into a new, five-acre seasonal attraction: the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, featuring towering illuminated holiday sculptures and a 10,000 square foot ice rink.

“Even not lit, people are, like, ‘Wait a second, what is that?’” said Riley, who works for the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. “You can tell the traffic slows and you see people looking over trying to take pictures with their cell phone.”

Immediately after passing the expo center, she says traffic speeds up again.

“This show is literally going to stop traffic on the highway,” said Riley.