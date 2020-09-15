Natural gas production in Pennsylvania hits record high

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s natural gas drillers extracted the largest volume of gas on record for a single year in 2019, according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s latest annual report on the industry.

Unconventional drillers extracted 6.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas last year, a more than 10 percent increase from 2018.

The number of new wells drilled with hydraulic fracturing has been on a downward trend since a peak in 2014. Companies drilled 615 new wells in 2019, down from 777 the year before.

Pennsylvania doesn’t tax the gas companies extract, but charges a per-well impact fee. That fell last year, according to the state’s Independent Fiscal Office.

The IFO also reports the rate of growth for gas production has been ticking down since a high point in mid-2018, likely due to persistently low prices.

Gas company representatives tout the industry’s growth and 90 percent drilling fluid recycling rate as good for the state’s economy and environment.

“And we’re doing so with an exceptional inspection compliance rate, reflecting our commitment to safety, operational excellence and public health,” said Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Spigelmyer.