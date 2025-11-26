From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Thanksgiving Day, millions of people are expected to watch 2,000 dogs compete in Philadelphia’s National Dog Show on NBC.

The dogs are judged by appearance, temperament and having the characteristics for which they were bred.

But viewers will not hear barking, despite many working breeds having uniquely functional barks.

“It’s part of what the dog was bred to do,” said National Dog Show co-host David Frei. “What we try to talk about at the dog show is relating form to function, and the other things in his temperament and personality that make the dog unique for his job.”

Robin Fitipaldi of Oreland, Pennsylvania, has a redbone coonhound named Mason, whom she is training for search-and-rescue work.

“He is a very good barker,” she said. “He’s very loud.”