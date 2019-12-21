A day after South Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew pledged his “undying support” to President Donald Trump while announcing his switch from the Democratic to Republican party, the field of candidates looking to unseat him next year grew even larger.

Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett — the Democrat who entered politics in 2017 in response to a sexist Facebook post by the man she defeated — said Friday she was joining the race along with at least two other Democrats and three Republicans.

“South Jersey doesn’t need a ‘yes man’ for the president in Congress,” she said during a kickoff event at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville. “We need someone who is willing to hold him accountable.”

Van Drew’s defection has triggered intense intra-party jockeying and some acrimony.

A collection of South Jersey progressive groups is expected to release a letter Friday criticizing Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester County, and six Democratic county chairmen for endorsing political science professor Brigid Callahan Harrison this week before other candidates had a chance to enter the race.

Harrison, meanwhile, went on the offensive Friday over a planned $258,400 ad buy on Van Drew’s behalf by a pro-Trump political action committee. The Committee to Defend the President disclosed the spending on Thursday just hours after Van Drew appeared with Trump in the Oval Office to announce his party switch.

“Much like a prostitute naming a price and having the money put on a bedside table, Congressman Van Drew’s price was exactly $258,000,” Harrison said in an interview. “In my mind, that’s just despicable that you can engage in such an obvious quid pro quo.”