The Amistad Commission was founded in New Jersey in 2002 to bolster the public education curriculum around slavery and the contributions of African Americans to society.

A new state law aims to strengthen the body by giving it more independence and ensuring that the curriculum it helps develop is used more widely in New Jersey schools.

“I firmly believe that what we have created is a pathway for a much higher level of knowledge for our students about U.S. history and inclusion of all people in that history,” said Lillie Edwards, a charter commissioner of the Amistad Commission who left in 2020.

The law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in early January gives the commission its own line item in the state budget and makes it “in but not of” the Department of Education — a bureaucratic designation that means a New Jersey agency is technically located in a given department but operates independently.